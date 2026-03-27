Budding comedians bid to prove The Old Ones Are The Best at showcase event

Budding comedians aged 50 and over have gathered in Glasgow for a preview of an upcoming comedy show.

The Glasgow International Comedy Festival will host The Old Ones Are The Best on April 1 – a one-night-only showcase featuring a number of older comedians.

It will aim to find the city’s funniest older person, with the preview featuring men and women from different backgrounds and careers.

The amateur comics have spent the past four weeks learning the craft of stand-up under the guidance of award-winning comedian Viv Gee, developing their own material, sharpening their timing and building confidence ahead of their live debut.

The initiative comes in partnership with Age Scotland and the Social Hub, and aims to challenge perceptions of older people while offering them a chance to get creative with comedy.

It comes after recent research from Age Scotland found one in 10 older people suffer from chronic loneliness, and 36% of over-50s do not get the chance to enjoy the activities they like.

If somebody's not got a smile on their face, I try and lend them mine for a couple of minutes Andy Burke, stand-up comedian

Participants include 67-year-old Andy Burke, who got into stand-up around 18 months ago following the death of his partner.

He says a friend suggested he should try comedy due to his naturally funny demeanour and as a way to help him cope with his loss.

He said: “If somebody’s not got a smile on their face, I try and lend them mine for a couple of minutes. It works, I’ve done it for 40 years.

“When I was working I always made people laugh. I like people. I genuinely I don’t judge people, because a lot of people are nice.”

Ronnie Bergman, 74, is a retired journalism lecturer who decided to try his hand at comedy after looking to find a new hobby.

He said: “I needed something to get myself going again, and I needed to come out my comfort zone too, and boy is this out my comfort zone, doing five minutes of stand-up.

“It’s okay, doing the odd quick quip, etc when you’re in conversation, but to do five minutes solid is a different ball game, but it’s been great.”

Frances McGilp, 69, a retired hairdresser, revealed her secret to being a good comedian.

She said: “I see scenarios, and then decide whether I can make a joke out of it.

“Even with really dark scenarios, a good comedian can get a laugh out of it.”

James Rennie, of the Social Hub, said: “We can’t wait to welcome audiences to the Social Hub for what promises to be one of the highlights of Glasgow International Comedy Festival.

“If the banter I’ve had with the contestants so far is anything to go by, it will be an incredible show.

“What I love about this event is that it celebrates what makes Glasgow unique – the comic perspective of Glaswegians on every aspect of life in the city.

“The best comedy comes from lived experience, and all that will be laid bare on the Social Hub stage – I’m sure audiences will love it.”