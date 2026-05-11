Battlefield 6 Season 3's first new map is the best one yet - this is why

Jumping up on a moving train to secure an objective on Railway to Golmud in Conquest, I'm greeted with four opponents stood in my way trying to defend the territory.

But I manage to strategically place myself with the perfect cover and opening to scythe my way through all of them with one round as the train continues moving through this stunning map.

They don't know what hit them and I manage to start securing the objective before teammates eventually join me to complete the capture.

After being hands-on with Battlefield 6 Season 3's first new map Railway to Golmud, a reimagining of the classic Battlefield 4 map Golmud Railway, in Conquest and Escalation modes, this was undoubtedly the standout moment of my time with the new map so far.

But I've already enjoyed so many different and varied highlights that it really feels like the best map in Battlefield 6 already.

Railway to Golmud is Battlefield 6's best map yet / Battlefield Studios, Electronic Arts

Battlefield veterans have long been calling for bigger maps and Railway to Golmud is "significantly" larger than Mirak Valley, Battlefield 6's largest launch map, developers have said. The action has been moved from China in Battlefield 4 to Tajikistan in Battlefield 6 with map refinements, enhanced visuals and audio.



And while it does feel massive, it crucially never feels empty or lifeless.

You'll need vehicles to get from one objective to the other quickly but the challenges presented through each objective on the map feel incredibly varied.

For example, there's one that's in a small village, ripe for close quarters combat and destruction. There's a farm which is much more open and perfect for long-ranged attacks.

And then there's the moving train itself which presents opportunities for all kinds of approaches as the railway runs through the middle of the map, offering long-ranged attacking options on players trying to rush the train and then more close quarters combat when you get to the vehicle itself.

Plus there's the opportunity to enjoy strong, engaging aerial combat with a full suite of vehicles available, including helicopters and jets. Playing around with this and getting deep into dogfights was thrilling and is something I can't wait to dive back into.

Whatever your playstyle, there's something to really enjoy. If you find you don't like trying to go for one objective, just try out a different one and it's highly likely you'll come across a section you really enjoy.

And perhaps most importantly, it all feels quintessential Battlefield and that the devs have been listening to what players have had to say.

The M16A4 is the first burst fire weapon in Battlefield 6 / Battlefield Studios, Electronic Arts

As well as that, there are three new guns available at the start of Season 3 too - Battlefield 6's first burst fire weapon, the M16A4 assault rifle (which has an attachment that can go fully automatic), the L115 sniper rifle and the RPK-74M LMG.

Having a burst fire weapon is incredibly welcome. I'm someone that likes this type of weapon because of the increased damage and steadier recoil it can offer and using it proved fruitful for my playstyle.

The RPK-74M is a beast because it's so effective for suppressive fire at long range for long periods with minimal recoil and a large magazine. The L115 is powerful too. It was fun playing around with these weapons although my preference remained the M16A4 out of these.

Although I didn't get the chance to play it, ranked play in REDSEC will be introduced too. It will only be in quads for now but developers have said they want to refine it here before bringing it into Battlefield 6.

Cairo Bazaar releases in Season 3 on 9 June / Battlefield Studios, Electronic Arts

Season 3 is divided into three phases with the first, called Warlord: Supremacy, starting on 12 May. This is when Railway to Golmud is introduced.

The second phase is called Blastpoint and will start on 9 June. Cairo Bazaar, a reimagining of Battlefield 3's most brutal close quarters map Grand Bazaar, will become available as the new map.

Obliteration mode will return from Battlefield 4, the PP-19 SMG will be introduced and the Recon class will be getting a jammer where nearby electronic devices will malfunction. It can be activated and positioned or even carried around on you.

And the final phase, called High-Value Target, starts on 30 June. There will be an event where players get the chance to work on objective based contracts against enemies faced in combat.

These objectives include taking certain targets out, destroying vehicles, surviving and more. These earn tokens that unlock cosmetics and even a new melee weapon.

Tactical Operation, a higher stakes version of Obliteration, will be introduced too.

Railway to Golmud is an incredibly varied map and it looks spectacular visually / Battlefield Studios, Electronic Arts

Battlefield 6 devs have got a lot planned for Season 3 and after having had a taste of Railway to Golmud, I honestly can't wait to dive back in and experience even more unforgettable moments like taking down four soldiers in quick succession on a moving train.



That's right up there with my favourite moments I've had in Battlefield 6 so far - and that was during a limited time preview of the map. Bring it on.

Battlefield 6 and REDSEC Season 3 goes live on 12 May across PS5, Xbox Series X/S and PC.



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