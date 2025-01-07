'We lost such a sweet soul': Tributes paid as TikTok star Cabinfruit dies aged 29

TikTok star Lorenzo Buffa, known as 'Cabinfruit', has died at the age of 29.

The social media star garnered over 1.2 million followers on TikTok, and hundreds of thousands of more on Instagram. He was known for his DIY content and creative way of living.

On 5 January, the social media personality shared a photo of him and his dog, who died in 2023. The lengthy, heartfelt caption mentioned his mental health issues and the struggles he faced.

The post was soon flooded with emotional tributes, with one follower writing: "I've followed Lorenzo for years and seeing this tonight is so shocking and heartbreaking in a different way than I've experienced for someone that I never actually knew."

Another added: "I’m so sorry the pain became too overwhelming for you to stay with us. I’ll miss your creative spirit, your gentle heart and your beautiful soul. I hope you find the love you deserve in the next world."

A third penned: "I am absolutely heartbroken over this. Lorenzo was so kind and so creative. We lost such a sweet soul."

Meanwhile, another said: "This is heartbreaking. If anyone reading this feels the same, please reach out to someone, whether it's a friend or a helpline or whatever. The world needs good people now more than ever."

Rest in peace.

If you are experiencing feelings of distress, or are struggling to cope, you can speak to the Samaritans, in confidence, on 116 123 (UK and ROI), email jo@samaritans.org, or visit the Samaritans website to find details of your nearest branch.

If you are based in the USA, and you or someone you know needs mental health assistance right now, call the National Suicide Prevention Helpline on 1-800-273-TALK (8255). This is a free, confidential crisis hotline that is available to everyone 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

If you are in another country, you can go to www.befrienders.org to find a helpline near you.