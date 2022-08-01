Photos from a massive wildfire in Northern California depict the terrifying and destructive aftermath, resembling something out of an apocalypse.
The McKinney wildfire is the largest fire California has had so far this year at an estimated 52,498 acres.
Over the weekend the fire burned through the Klamath National Forest which is near the Oregon - California state border. Residents in nearby towns were ordered the evacuate due to the fast-moving nature of the fire.
Sign up for our free Indy100 weekly newsletter
The fire first began on Friday. It is unclear how it started but dry heat, drought, and lighting storms may have contributed to its start. Smoke from the fire could be seen from satellites in space.
So far, firefighters have not been able to contain any of the raging fire.
On social media, people have shared images and videos from the fire showing how petrifying it is to be surrounding by the heavy smoke and flames.
\u201cCrazy footage of firefighters escorting residents out of the McKinney fire last night. The fire pushed hard into the evening. Today, due to visibility, tankers have been diverted to the nearby China 2 fire. \ud83d\ude4fto a subscriber for this footage #mcKinneyfire #cali #fire #california\u201d— TheHotshotWakeUp: Podcast (@TheHotshotWakeUp: Podcast) 1659222259
Images from Klamath River, a small community in North California, show how the fire has destroyed the town's infrastructure and left behind and a bleak, ashy cast.
\u201cMcKinney Fire destruction in the small community of Klamath River.\u201d— Scott Stoddard (@Scott Stoddard) 1659224626
\u201c\ud83d\udcf8: Kitten with singed whiskers that survived the McKinney Fire hides between rocks in the Klamath National Forest, California. https://t.co/TXWptWeQqR\u201d— ABC News (@ABC News) 1659355146
So far, two people have died as a result of the fire. Firefighters are urging those in nearby towns to evacuate before the fast-moving fire can reach them.
\u201cThe McKinney Fire: This Fire in the Klamath is now estimated at 18k acres. The fire jumped HWY 96 and is burning on both sides of the river. Also, 2 new starts near Happy Camp are stretching resources thin. \ud83d\ude4fto the subscriber who sent this in #wildfire #mckinneyfire #california\u201d— TheHotshotWakeUp: Podcast (@TheHotshotWakeUp: Podcast) 1659192724
Typically, California experiences the height of wildfires from July to October although wildfires can occur at any time of year. Due to climate change, some scientists are estimating wildfires will become larger, harder to contain, and more damaging every year.
California had the most wildfires in 2020 due to intense dry heat and prolonged droughts. Nearly four million acres were burned that year as a result of the approximately 9,900 wildfires.
Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.