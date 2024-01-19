Someone is selling a life-size Captain Sir Tom Moore statue online for £29,000

A life-size statue of the late Captain Sir Tom Moore is up for sale on eBay, but it will set you back £29,000 to buy the bronze figure.

The artwork called "The Walk of Hope," in reference to Moore's achievement during the 2020 Covid pandemic lockdown where he raised £38.9 million for the NHS Charities Together after completing 100 laps on his 100th birthday around his family home in Bedfordshire.

Designers Tony Clark and Keith Sharratt commissioned artists in Indonesia to create the 5ft 3in statue with the intention for it to be displayed in Yorkshire, Captain Tom's home county.

The sentiment behind the project was to celebrate the national hero's "fundraising efforts, strength of character and Yorkshire ties".

Once completed in 2020, there was a publicity campaign which included an appearance on This Morningand on the ITV daytime show, Clark said Captain Tom's daughter Hannah Ingram-Moore was "taken aback" by the design.

A GoFundMe page - with the target of raising £30,000 - was also made to try and fulfil this aim as well as cover the costs of making the artwork, with 10 per cent of the money being donated to The Veterans Charity.

But in February 2022, Clark updated the fundraising page "with a heavy heart" to say that he was unable to achieve his goal as attempts to engage with both Captain Tom's family and Bradford Council didn't lead to the desired outcome to find a location of the statue.

"My wishes are now to draw a conclusion to this and hopefully have a positive outcome. I am left with a bronze statue that needs a permanent site, that is owned by a private business or person," Clark wrote.

"This site ideally will be somewhere that the public can access to view, preferably in Yorkshire, better still in Keighley where he was from.

"But I am open to ideas, please contact me if anyone has any suggestions," and added that while he wants to close this chapter of his life, he wants the statue to go "somewhere suitable".

Since then, a 170kg statue has popped up as a listing on eBay with a £29,000 price tag.

The seller has used a still from when the the original piece commissioned in 2020 appeared on This Morning and shared a similar description too.

Another detail added to the listing was that "the foundation and family have nothing to do with this piece and will not endorse it either", Metro.co.uk reported.

A bronze life-size statue of Sir Captain Tom Moore has been listed on eBay for £29,000 eBay

Captain Tom Moore passed way in February 2021, with part of his legacy being the charity created in his name.

But The Captain Tom Foundation is under investigation by the Charity Commission over conflict of interest and mismanagement concerns and media reports have said the charity is "likely to close down" as a result.

The family of Captain Tom also lost a planning application appeal against the demolition of spa pool complex in their garden ordered by Central Bedfordshire Council and the building is required to be demolished by February 7.

The family also admitted they kept £800,000 from three books Captain Tom had written as his daughter said in an interview with Piers Morgan on TalkTV that Captain Tom wanted his family to keep the profits from his book.

