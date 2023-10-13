Captain Tom Moore's daughter finally addresses controversial pool and spa

Captain Tom Moore's daughter has refused to say she'll get rid of the controversial spa that was allegedly built using money raised through his work.

Hannah Ingram-Moore was challenged a number of times by Piers Morgan over the pool, but she claims it honours her father's 'legacy' and that getting rid of it wasn't something she had considered.

"It's keep it or tear it all down. If we are allowed to keep it we will talk about what we will do with it", she claimed, adding it would be used to help the community as well as store letters to Moore.

