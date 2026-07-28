Centenarian marks 105th birthday in style with 105 cards from around the world

A centenarian has celebrated her 105th birthday in style by receiving 105 birthday cards from around the world to mark the occasion.

Mary Davidson Smith said she had a “wonderful time” reading the cards, which came after an appeal by Care UK’s Murrayside care home in Edinburgh, where she lives.

Cards came from as far away as Singapore when she marked her birthday earlier in July.

Ms Smith also received a card from the King, making her one of the very few people to receive a card from Charles and the late Queen Elizabeth.

The centenarian had a ‘wonderful day’ as she turned 105 (Care UK)

She celebrated her birthday with a “wonderful family day” and enjoyed afternoon tea with her friends at Murrayside care home.

Born in Korea, Mary lived all over the world during her youth, including stints in England, Canada and the US.

She later joined the Royal Navy and met her future husband, British Army officer Charles Wynard Davidson Smith, while posted in Washington DC.

They went on to live in Edinburgh where they raised two sons, Neil and Mark, and Ms Smith now has four grandchildren.

Ms Smith has already made plans for her 106th birthday and hopes to celebrate with a “good strong whisky”, she told the Press Association.

Remarking on her birthday cards, she said: “This is incredible! I’ve never seen so many cards, and they’re all for me.”

Her afternoon tea was prepared by the care home’s chef Jose.

Upon seeing her birthday meal, Ms Smith joked: “I’m glad you didn’t have 105 candles; I don’t have enough breath for that!”

Asked for her secret to a long and happy life, she said: “I enjoy it – keep on going.”

She was recently reunited with an outfit she wore almost 100 years ago as a young girl (Stewart Attwood/National Museum of Scotland) PA Media - Stewart Attwood/National Museum of Scotland

Ms Smith also said she came from a “long line of others that have lived long lives”.

The care home resident was recently reunited with a special Korean outfit she wore as a young girl almost 100 years ago.

During a special tour of the National Museum of Scotland officials took her on a private tour of the gallery and reunited her with the outfit.

Comprising a hat, bag and a wraparound jacket – known as a chimageogori – the outfit was described as a charming example of traditional Korean dress, or hanbok.

Suzanne Welsh, home manager at Murrayside care home, said: “It was a real joy to celebrate Mary’s 105th birthday.

“She is a much-loved resident who always has so many wonderful stories to share about her remarkable life.

“Mary is a huge part of the Murrayside family and is always keen to participate, whether it’s getting outdoors, church activities or quizzes.

“She also enjoys joining in with the singing sessions and meeting up with friends at coffee mornings.

“At Murrayside, we are committed to ensuring that residents continue to lead fulfilling and exciting lives.

“The team are super pleased to have reached our target of 105 cards – Mary was overjoyed to have received so much love and well wishes from people all over the world.

“Cheers to Mary!”