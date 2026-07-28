XBOX Project Helix LIVE: 'Unacceptable' lengthy XBOX server outage explained

XBOX Project Helix is Microsoft's upcoming next generation of console and it's already "deep in development" after being officially teased.

There has also been a lot of speculation and rumour about XBOX Project Helix, including that it's understood to be a hybrid of a console and gaming PC and it may come with a disc drive.

One of the biggest recent updates came from a senior XBOX boss revealing what really happened to cause the recent major server outage, blasting the disruption as "unacceptable" and how it will work to ensure it doesn't happen again.

Follow Indy100's XBOX Project Helix live blog below for all the latest release date rumours, price updates, hardware leaks, specs, XBOX and Microsoft announcements alongside breaking news as it happens.

'Unacceptable' lengthy XBOX server outage explained XBOX chief technical officer Scott Van Vliet has revealed what caused the lengthy server outage, admitting it was "unacceptable" and sharing how it will be investigated in a post on X / Twitter. For hours, people were unable to see their libraries, launch games or even sign in at all. The issue has since been resolved. On the social media platform, Van Vliet said: "This is an unacceptable situation and we must do better to support you. "A licensing service that sits outside of XBOX but which XBOX depends upon began failing. This caused some sign-in scenarios to fail and it caused many scenarios that require an entitlement check to also fail, such as listing out your Full Library and launching games that you own. "It also affected several of our publishing and store partners who depend on those same systems which is why some of you saw issues in specific games and not others. "I care less about the one-line root cause and more about the real questions: why a failure in one service was able to take down this much, why recovery took as long as it did and what we change so a single point of failure can't ruin your night again. "Thank you for your patience and for the reports that genuinely helped us narrow this down. We'll do better."

Elsewhere from Indy100:

How to join the Indy100's free WhatsApp channel

Sign up to our free Indy100 weekly newsletter

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the Indy100 rankings.