Center Parcs has backtracked its controversial decision to close on the day of the Queen's funeral which would have required guests to leave its five sites for 24 hours.

In the original statement, the company explained it would close on September 19 "as a mark of respect and to allow as many of our colleagues as possible to be part of this historic moment".

"We hope our guests will understand our decision to support our Queen on her final journey."

It added: "All guests impacted by the closure will receive an email today explaining the options available."

The five holiday parks in the UK are in the following locations: Elveden Forest, Suffolk; Longleat Forest, Wiltshire; Sherwood Forest, Nottinghamshire; Woburn Forest, Bedfordshire; and Whinfell Forest, Cumbria.

However, Center Parcs soon found itself in the middle of a social media storm after people expressed their outrage as guests in the middle of their week-long holiday who paid to stay at one of the parks (which at this time of year typically costs £1,000 for a family-of-four) were to be turfed out.

As a result of the backlash, Center Parcs ultimately made a U-turn and announced in a new statement that guests would not be required to leave for a day and then return to their holiday.

"The vast majority of our guests are either due to arrive or depart on Monday 19 September.

"We have, however, reviewed our position regarding the very small number of guests who are not due to depart on Monday, and we will be allowing them to stay on our villages rather than having to leave and return on Tuesday," it said.



"The villages will still remain closed on Monday and we will be offering a discount for the lack of facilities available on that day."

