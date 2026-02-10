Chappell Roan abruptly leaves management after Epstein fallout

Chappell Roan has announced her departure from her talent agent, led by Casey Wasserman, who featured in the Epstein files for his flirty emails with Ghislaine Maxwell.

On Monday (9 February), the 'Pink Pony Club' singer dropped a lengthy statement on her Instagram Stories.

While she did not mention Jeffrey Epstein or the files, Roan stated: "I hold my teams to the highest standards and have a duty to protect them as well. No artist, agent or employee should ever be expected to defend or overlook actions that conflict so deeply with our own moral values.

"Artists deserve representation that aligns with their values and supports their safety and dignity. This decision reflects my belief that meaningful change in our industry requires accountability and leadership that earns trust."

Wasserman's intimate 2003 emails with Maxwell were included in the millions of documents released by the DOJ, which saw him ask her what he had to do to see her in a "tight leather outfit". Maxwell was found guilty in 2021 on charges including sex trafficking of a minor and faces a 20-year sentence.

Wasserman is now facing calls to step down as the chairman of the Los Angeles 2028 Olympic Games.

Wasserman has not been accused of any wrongdoing, and he emphasised in a statement that he had "never had a personal or business relationship with Jeffrey Epstein".

"I deeply regret my correspondence with Ghislaine Maxwell which took place over two decades ago, long before her horrific crimes came to light," he said.

"As is well documented, I went on a humanitarian trip as part of a delegation with the Clinton Foundation in 2002 on the Epstein plane," he continued.

"I am terribly sorry for having any association with either of them".

