GTA 6 official release date update from Take-Two Interactive - and it's the best news

GTA 6 remains on track to release on 19 November 2026, according to Rockstar Games' parent company Take-Two Interactive.



The company is hosting an earnings call on Thursday (21 May) and before it starts, the company shared a release about its performance for the fourth fiscal quarter of 2026 and looking ahead to the next fiscal year.

This is to give investors and stakeholders an update on the financial performance of the company, with details included about what's being worked on across the company's portfolio, including studios such as Rockstar and 2K.

And this confirmed GTA 6 is still on track to release on 19 November.

This is crucial as it's highly unlikely the game will be delayed now based on Take-Two's projections and that there's less than six months to go until the game releases.

GTA 6 remains on track to release on 19 November / Rockstar Games

Take-Two CEO Strauss Zelnick said: "Our Fiscal 2026 performance was exceptional and exceeded our initial expectations at every label.

"We believe Fiscal 2027 will establish new record levels of operating performance driven by the 19 November launch of GTA 6, along with strong execution across our portfolio.

"We expect to sustain this higher level of scale, generate strong cash flows and deliver long-term shareholder value as we release our robust development pipeline, continue to optimise our live services and capitalise on new business opportunities."

Speaking to IGN ahead of the earnings call, Zelnick said: "I've been saying for some time that the release date is 19 November. We obviously reiterated that today, so we feel really good about it."

Zelnick also spoke with Variety ahead of the call and was asked if GTA 6's price would be tied to it.

He replied "No. We never make marketing announcements in our analyst calls. Never ever ever." Zelnick confirmed marketing will start in the summer.

"So the next few weeks I don't think it’ll be summertime yet but when it's summertime, Rockstar expects to start marketing GTA 6," added Zelnick."

Take-Two earnings: Grand Theft Auto VI is still planned for November 19. No delay. In an interview with Bloomberg today, CEO Strauss Zelnick said he didn't know where this week's Best Buy rumors came from and that pre-orders typically start alongside marketing (which will begin this summer).

— Jason Schreier (@jasonschreier.bsky.social) May 21, 2026 at 9:15 PM

It also seems pre-orders will start when Rockstar starts marketing GTA 6.

Jason Schreier posted on BlueSky: "In an interview with Bloomberg today, CEO Strauss Zelnick said he didn't know where this week's Best Buy rumours came from and that pre-orders typically start alongside marketing (which will begin this summer)."

During the call, when answering investor questions, Zelnick said: "I actually think if we're fortunate enough, and perhaps even do a bit better than we expect, GTA 6 won't just be good for Take-Two and our labels - but it will be good for the industry as a whole."

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