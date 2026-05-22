Tomb Raider: Legacy of Atlantis official update - and it's the best news

Tomb Raider: Legacy of Atlantis' release date has been given the best possible update from Embracer Group, the parent company of developer Crystal Dynamics.

Tomb Raider: Legacy of Atlantis is a reimagining of Lara Croft's very first adventure from 1996 which is still slated to release in 2026 to coincide with the 30th anniversary of the franchise.

There have been lots of rumours circulating online that Tomb Raider: Legacy of Atlantis could be delayed beyond its initial release window to next year.

But in a release detailing its financial performance for January to March, plus end-of-year financial results, Embracer Group confirmed Tomb Raider: Legacy of Atlantis is still planned to release later this year.

The release said: "The year is anchored by Metro 2039 and Tomb Raider: Legacy of Atlantis, both expected in the second half of the year."

Tomb Raider: Legacy of Atlantis is "expected in the second half of the year", according to Embracer Group / Crystal Dynamics

Interestingly, Embracer Group confirmed plans to spin off Fellowship Entertainment as a new publicly listed company.

This company will concentrate on Embracer's most high-profile IP, including Tomb Raider, Kingdom Come: Deliverance and Metro.

The release added: "We will ship standout games and build an IP management and licensing engine that expands those worlds across partnerships and adjacent categories to drive more recurring, higher-margin revenue.

"We have a multi-year pipeline of exciting new games and we currently see that Fellowship Entertainment will have at least two major game releases with full economics per year starting in FY 2027/28, driving growth and profitability."

Embracer will remain but this "will be a leaner home for proven entrepreneurs, supported by a more efficient structure, tighter cost control and disciplined capital allocation".

Warhorse Studios, owned by Embracer Group, also confirmed a new Kingdom Come "adventure" is in the works as well as an open-world Middle Earth role-playing game.

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