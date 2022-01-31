Heartfelt tributes poured in across social media for former Miss USA Cheslie Kryst, 30, after her body was found near the 60-storey Orion Building in Manhattan after alleged suicide.

“In devastation and great sorrow, we share the passing of our beloved Cheslie,” her family said in a statement.



“Her great light was one that inspired others around the world with her beauty and strength. She cared, she loved, she laughed and she shined.”

“Cheslie embodied love and served others, whether through her work as an attorney fighting for social justice, as Miss USA and as a host on Extra,” they said.

“But most importantly as a daughter, sister, friend, mentor and colleague — we know her impact will live on,” her family added.

Her company, entertainment news site ExtraTV, also mourned her loss. “Our hearts are broken. Cheslie was not just a vital part of our show, she was a beloved part of our "Extra" family and touched the entire staff,” they said. “Our deepest condolences to all her family and friends.”

Just hours before her death, Kryst shares her heartbreaking final Instagram post that read: “May this day bring you rest and peace.”











The official Miss Universe Twitter page led the heartfelt tributes, describing Kryst as "one of the brightest, warmest, and most kind people we have ever had the privilege of knowing."

They said: "We are devastated to learn about the loss of Miss USA 2019 Cheslie Kryst. She was one of the brightest, warmest, and most kind people we have ever had the privilege of knowing. Our entire community mourns her loss, and our thoughts and prayers are with her family right now."

Another added: "Appearances and smiles can be deceiving. Please take time to listen to those who may be struggling. Encourage them to seek professional mental health care when appropriate. We don't want to lose people like this."

Bernice King, daughter of Martin Luther King Jr and the chief executive of The King Center, warned about the “despair” created from depression, as she mourned the death.



Help and support is available right now if you need it.

For Samaritans, call the free 24-hour helpline on 116 123.

For the US, he National Suicide Prevention Hotline number is 800-273-8255.