Heartfelt tributes poured in across social media for former Miss USA Cheslie Kryst, 30, after her body was found near the 60-storey Orion Building in Manhattan after alleged suicide.
“In devastation and great sorrow, we share the passing of our beloved Cheslie,” her family said in a statement.
“Her great light was one that inspired others around the world with her beauty and strength. She cared, she loved, she laughed and she shined.”
“Cheslie embodied love and served others, whether through her work as an attorney fighting for social justice, as Miss USA and as a host on Extra,” they said.
“But most importantly as a daughter, sister, friend, mentor and colleague — we know her impact will live on,” her family added.
Her company, entertainment news site ExtraTV, also mourned her loss. “Our hearts are broken. Cheslie was not just a vital part of our show, she was a beloved part of our "Extra" family and touched the entire staff,” they said. “Our deepest condolences to all her family and friends.”
Just hours before her death, Kryst shares her heartbreaking final Instagram post that read: “May this day bring you rest and peace.”
Sign up to our free Indy100 weekly newsletter
The official Miss Universe Twitter page led the heartfelt tributes, describing Kryst as "one of the brightest, warmest, and most kind people we have ever had the privilege of knowing."
They said: "We are devastated to learn about the loss of Miss USA 2019 Cheslie Kryst. She was one of the brightest, warmest, and most kind people we have ever had the privilege of knowing. Our entire community mourns her loss, and our thoughts and prayers are with her family right now."
Another added: "Appearances and smiles can be deceiving. Please take time to listen to those who may be struggling. Encourage them to seek professional mental health care when appropriate. We don't want to lose people like this."
Bernice King, daughter of Martin Luther King Jr and the chief executive of The King Center, warned about the “despair” created from depression, as she mourned the death.
Such incredibly sad news about #CheslieKryst\n\nDepression creates deep despair & an overwhelming illusion that there\u2019s no way forward in life\n\nRemember: looking good & doing good things doesn\u2019t = feeling/thinking \u201cgood\u201d\n\nCheck on YOU, too\n\nNational Suicide Hotline: 800-273-8255pic.twitter.com/913b4ZVAnY— Be A King (@Be A King) 1643592267
Her great light was one that inspired others around the world with her beauty and strength. She cared, she loved, she laughed and she shined.\n\nREST IN PEACE CHESLIE KRYSTpic.twitter.com/GGxUuYxyqu— VINCE ABAD \ud83c\udff3\ufe0f\u200d\ud83c\udf08 (@VINCE ABAD \ud83c\udff3\ufe0f\u200d\ud83c\udf08) 1643601850
This should show everyone, mental illness doesn't care if you are stunningly beautiful, amazingly funny, hugely talented in all departments, and doesn't discriminate with sex or race. What a loss, RIP!— PAUL A (@PAUL A) 1643596993
RIP to Cheslie Kryst The 2019 Miss USA, Attorney and Television correspondent passed away at age 30. \n\nHold the ones you love close pic.twitter.com/IkUFQNdD1B— Blk Girl Culture (@Blk Girl Culture) 1643589135
This really broke my heart today. I follow her on ig, and she appears to be so smart and vibrant all the time..RIP, Cheslie— The Angelus BM \ud83d\ude02 (@The Angelus BM \ud83d\ude02) 1643593040
I am from NC and so proud of her. So heartbroken to hear this. Makes me understand how important it is for everyone, regardless of beauty, power, success, status. To get the love and support they need.\n\nThoughts are with the family.— Kelli Vaughns (@Kelli Vaughns) 1643597701
The news about Miss USA 2019 Chelsie Kryst is devastating. Please constantly check on your family members and friends. Mental health crisis is real and oftentimes it doesn\u2019t show.— MJ Lastimosa (@MJ Lastimosa) 1643601640
Really saddened by this and praying for her family. Had her as a guest on my show shortly after her Miss USA win. One of the memorable conversations I've had. Very bright, down to earth. Had just reached out to have her as regular guest @boxtorow Unbelievable. #RIPCheslieKryst— Donal Ware (@Donal Ware) 1643600686
Dear God hearing the news of Cheslie Kryst\u2019s death is deeply painful. Being a witness to Cheslie\u2019s strength was an unforgettable experience and hearing her share the journey to Miss USA was so special. My prayers are with Cheslie\u2019s family and friends.pic.twitter.com/OAwzIPIqrc— Tamron Hall (@Tamron Hall) 1643596827
I follow her since her winning moment in 2019 and I was so amazed following her successful career as an Extra TV host. She had such a beautiful energy. \nVuela alto, Cheslie!— Miss Coronas (@Miss Coronas) 1643593502
Help and support is available right now if you need it.
For Samaritans, call the free 24-hour helpline on 116 123.
For the US, he National Suicide Prevention Hotline number is 800-273-8255.