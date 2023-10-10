Mum shares harrowing warning after daughter, 7, killed by birthday balloon

A devastated mother has shared a harrowing warning after her 7-year-old daughter was killed by a birthday balloon.



What should have been a happy day of family celebrations, to mark the 7th birthday of Alexandra Hope Kelly from Tennessee, turned to tragedy after the young girl was killed by a seemingly harmless balloon.

On 1 October, Kelly was having fun popping balloons at her home in Clinton, Tennessee, when she was suffocated by the large balloon her family had bought for her birthday party days before.

In a heartwrenching Facebook post, her mother Channa Kelly explained she had purchased the 34-inch rainbow-coloured number 7 balloon, inflated with helium, to display at her party.

She explained: “As a parent, I was always aware of the choking hazard of latex balloons, but never imagined that there was such a risk regarding these very large Mylar helium-filled balloons.”

Kelly explained that around a week after her birthday party, her daughter asked her if she could pop the latex balloons and she was supervised as she did so because of the choking hazard.

She continued: “Alex asked if she could pop her large 7 balloon and I said that was fine. I would have never imagined that she would have been able to fit this balloon over her head.”

The devastated mother explained that, because she believed the helium balloon was safe, she had gone to her bedroom.

Kelly continued: “I fell asleep briefly and when I woke up I found my daughter face down on the living room floor where I had left her. I thought for a second that she fell asleep but then noticed the Mylar balloon was around her head. ”

In the post, she explained she began CPR and immediately called the emergency services, but they were unable to revive her daughter who passed away. It is not yet known whether the 7-year-old died from helium poisoning or suffocation.

Kelly warned others of the potential dangers and explained she wanted to bring “awareness” and to “educate parents”. She hoped that her warning might “save the life of other children”.

