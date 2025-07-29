We love Rare Beauty for many reasons; They're shade-inclusive, have a strong focus on self-love (and celebrating what we previously deemed imperfections), produce great products, and they're opening doors to accessibility in beauty.

And their latest launch may have just set a new bar in the world of fragrance, because the Selena Gomez-founded beauty brand may just be the first major player to launch a perfume with more than just scent in mind.

Rare Eau de Parfum pairs gourmand with caramel, pistachio, and vanilla, layered alongside spicy, earthy elements of ginger and sandalwood.

It's also being released alongside four fragrance balms in Amber Vanilla, Floral Peony Blossom, Fresh Bergamot, and Woody Oak, that can be layered with the scent to adjust it, and give it a more intense feel.

But it doesn't just smell good, because like all Rare Beauty products, the ergonomic bottle has been created in partnership with hand therapists and packaging engineers, to help those with dexterity issues use it with ease.

This important leap into accessibility was taken due to the 33-year-old's experience with Lupus, and how it impacted her own hand movements, but still wanting to enjoy beauty.

The company's most notable product adaptation was to their award-winning liquid blush and highlighter, adding a soft, sponge applicator for easy blending without needing to use pressure.

However, Rare Eau de Parfum's introduction feels particularly poignant, as being able to use off-the-shelf fragrances has long been a struggle for those with limited hand movement, if social media is anything to go by.

"Selena really came in on a saturated market and actually did something to make it better instead of being just another celebrity beauty brand," one person praised online.

"This is so cute and I'm shocked no one thought of it before," another added.

"Very intentional and smart," another penned.

Rare Eau de Parfum launches in Sephora on 7 August.

