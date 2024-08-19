Child claims he 'made peace' knowing 'he died on Titanic' after creepy drawing

A woman, who believes her child is a reincarnation from the Titanic tragedy, shared her story of how it came to light.

On the LMN show The Ghost Inside My Child, Jamey's mother described him as an "easy kid" who was always "very happy and joyful." She recalled young Jamey always being terrified of swimming, saying: "Jamey would never go down past the stairs of the pool, and even if I would pick him up and take him out into the water, he would completely panic, practically choke you, begging you to take him back into the shallow part."

Things took a spooky turn when he became obsessed with Titanic after being shown the second half of the film while he was with a babysitter.

Jamey started by drawing various images of the ship and describing the tragedy to his parents around the age of four. He also recalled where the ship went wrong and the materials used to build the Titanic.

"Jamey was completely distraught over the fact that the people in the boiler room died first, like it was his fault that they were trapped," Jamey's mother recalled.

"He started talking about the accident itself and how it shouldn't have happened, that there were mistakes, there were corners cut and the men in the boiler rooms should not have been trapped.

"He would even cry about it."

This led his parents to believe he was connected to the ship's architect, Thomas Andrews.

Jamey then shared his own experience at the age of 19. He, too, believed he was the architect "because of the personality traits and what he did was what I would've done."

"He gave himself up to let others off the ship," he continued.

Jamey said he is now "at peace knowing that he died on the Titanic" and "no longer feels like it's his fault."

Despite the creepy recollections, many viewers were left sceptical, with one writing: "I’d have believed this more if he started talking about Titanic BEFORE he watched the second half of the movie."

Another added, "Sometimes watching something so traumatic at a young age can really make an impression on you," adding that the Titanic film director James Cameron did a "fantastic job creating that movie," in how he depicted the ship.

Meanwhile, a third wrote: "He sounds like a normal Titanic kid. We all got the interest at a very early age, all drew a bunch of Titanic drawings and most of us have a one point in time believed we were a reincarnation of one onboard."

