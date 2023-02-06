Tory MP issues TikTok warning after Chinese 'spy balloon' shot down

A Tory MP has told people to delete TikTok from their phones to protect their personal data from “hostile” threats.

Alicia Kearns issued her warning after a suspected Chinese spy balloon was shot down over US airspace, and said users should “without question” get rid of the app, suggesting it is linked to China's efforts to build a “tech totalitarian state”.

She told Sky’s Sophy Ridge On Sunday programme: “What we’ve now seen is that people working in China for TikTok hacked into European data so it could track down the source of a journalist",

“Because what TikTok does is it gives away the data that makes you most vulnerable: who are you friends with; what are your interests; what are the interests you have that you may not want publicly disclosed; who you are having private conversations with; the locations you go to.

“There’s a reason why China has this app. There’s a reason why they’re buying up gay dating apps.

“Our data is a key vulnerability and China is building a tech totalitarian state on the back of our data. So we have to get far more serious about protecting ourselves."

She said it would be "naive" to take TikTok for its word and said her committee's concerns included "data penetration" and China "intimidating those who sought refuge in the UK and around the world".

Asked if she is advising people to delete TikTok from their phones, Kearns replied: “Without question. I don’t have it on my phone and it’s fascinating how often you speak to people and they go ‘I’m going home tonight to have a serious conversation with my children’.

“It is not worth having that vulnerability on your phone and it is the ultimate data source for anyone with hostile efforts.

“The fact is, now this isn’t just me saying ‘I’m worried, delete it’, we have evidence that TikTok has been used to track down sources for journalists. Everyone should be concerned about that.”

TikTok's platform's parent company, ByteDance, was founded in the People's Republic. But in December, TikTok executive Liz Kanter insisted the platform has not been asked for UK user data by Beijing and would not provide it if it was.

Meanwhile, a TikTok spokesman told ITV: “TikTok is enjoyed by millions of people across the UK, and we want to be clear that they can trust us with their data.

“We’re taking steps like storing UK user data in our data centre operations in Ireland, starting this year; further reducing employee access to data; and minimising data flows outside of Europe.

“We have written to Ms Kearns on a number of occasions to ensure she has all the facts and information available and we look forward to having constructive engagement with her on these important issues in the near future.”

