Tickets to Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival dropped nearly $300 in value on Tuesday after it was reported Kanye West would no longer be headlining the music festival, two weeks ahead of the start date.

General admission tickets to the music festival originally sold for $549 each weekend, but resale values were hovering around $600 up until yesterday when West pulled out of headlining the festival.

Now resale tickets are starting around $300 on StubHub and $346 on Ticketmaster.

West, who goes by Ye, was set to play the closing nights of both weekends on April 17 and April 24 alongside rapper Travis Scott. Other headlines included Billie Eilish and Harry Styles.

Sources close to West confirmed to multiple news outlets including Billboard, Variety, and the Los Angeles Times that West would no longer be headlining. TMZ reported the news first.

Sign up for our new free Indy100 weekly newsletter

Fans who bought tickets to the music festival expressed their disappointment in West dropping out while other people trying to sell tickets found the situation frustrating.







Sources did not explain why West would no longer be headlining, though the recent media frenzy surrounding the rapper, soon-to-be-ex-wife Kim Kardashian, and Pete Davidson has been a source of contention.

West was consistently using the social media platform, Instagram, to call out colleagues and family members. His online behavior led to The Grammys pulling his performance from Sunday's show and Instagram issuing the rapper a 24-hour ban earlier in March.

The rapper used the platform to bash colleagues and family members including co-headliner Eilish. West threatened to pull out of his Coachella performance because Eilish seemingly shaded the tragic Astroworld incident at her own concert, which she denied.

It is unclear if, or who, Coachella will choose to replace West's performances ahead of the festival which is set to begin on April 15.

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.