Construction worker turned kiltmaker set to light up New York City catwalks

A former Ayrshire construction worker who designed the first tartan to go into space is set to light up the catwalks of New York City.

Graeme Bone, from Auchinleck, has designed and produced five outfits for the Dressed To Kilt fashion show, which is part of New York’s Tartan Week festivities taking place next month.

The designs were commissioned by Dressed To Kilt organiser Dr Geoffrey Scott Carroll, and will be modelled by stars including Ayrshire singer Jai McDowall, winner of Britain’s Got Talent in 2011.

Mr Bone said the show could be a “pivotal” point in a career that has already established him as one of Scotland’s foremost tailors of Highland wear.

“Geoffrey had seen my work through online presence and from past articles and said he thought it was fantastic and really cool,” he said.

“That blew me away. It is an astounding chance for me and hopefully it could be a pivotal point in my career.

“The feeling of pride is literally inexplicable and I’m looking forward to representing myself, my brand and The King’s Foundation at Tartan Week.”

The 39-year-old worked in construction for 11 years before retraining in fashion, initially via a college course and later through courses run by the King’s Foundation at Dumfries House.

The kiltmaker now receives private commissions from international clients and is known to the King, and in 2022 he designed a tartan that became the first to go into space.

However for McDowall the forthcoming show will be a celebration of the pair’s home county of Ayrshire.

“I love Scotland and this is a way to connect with my Scottishness,” he said.

“With Graeme’s outfits, me with my Tarbolton roots, and the Ayrshire choir Songs For All all taking part, it will be a proper celebration of Ayrshire as well.

“It will be a proud moment when we all step out to strut our stuff.”

Graeme Bone, left,, and Jai McDowell at Dumfries House wearing kilts designed by Mr Bone (Andrew Milligan/PA)

Mr Bone also reflected on the support he received as he embarked on his career change, giving particular credit to the King, whom he has kept updated as his career has blossomed.

“I find him to be an amazing man – he’s so genuinely interested in giving opportunities to people who would otherwise have no access to them,” Mr Bone said.

“I’m so glad I’ve had the chance to be able to think bigger than myself. Being told by His Majesty that he’s proud of me makes me feel like I’ve come further than my younger self could have ever thought possible.

“Growing up in Auchinleck, Dumfries House was just down the road. We used to fish on the river and pinch apples to make cider from the ancient orchard.

“It felt pretty surreal, years on, to be sat behind a sewing machine chatting to HRH Prince of Wales.”

The fashion designer added that studying at Dumfries House equipped him with practical skills, but its “real value has been in the doors it’s opened up for me”.

He went on: “I had the chance to meet so many inspirational people from the fashion industry, which boosted my confidence and helped me focus on what my end goal could be.”

Dressed To Kilt was co-founded in 2003 by Dr Carroll and the late Sir Sean Connery, and takes place in The Church of the Heavenly Rest in New York on April 5.