Karoline Leavitt slams protestors for giving ICE the finger but there's one problem

White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt has sparked ridicule after slamming protesters for giving ICE agents the middle finger, only for critics to point out the hypocrisy.

During a press briefing about rising tensions and violent clashes around Immigration and Customs Enforcement operations, Leavitt called the gesture “despicable” and blamed Democrats for encouraging it.

But commentators quickly noted that President Trump himself made the same obscene gesture recently toward an auto worker, a move Leavitt has defended or downplayed, undercutting her outrage.

Leavitt’s critics also highlighted her sharp rebukes of reporters questioning ICE’s role in the fatal Minneapolis shooting of Renee Good, accusing journalists of bias rather than addressing concerns.

