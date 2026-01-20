'Make America Go Away’ protesters wear parody hats amid Trump’s interest in Greenland

Protesters in Greenland are wearing parody red MAGA caps to deliver a clear message to US President Donald Trump to "Make America Go Away" amid his continued efforts to control the island.

At the weekend, demonstrations took place across Denmark and Greenland as thousands shared their opposition to Trump's continued campaign to get Greenland, as his latest efforts include slapping new tariffs on several European countries until a deal is reached for the US to control the island.

Among the 10,000 Danes gathered at Copenhagen’s City Hall Square, many could be seen sporting red caps - an accessory often associated with Trump's loyal base and campaign slogan "Make America Great Again" - but protesters in Denmark have claimed it for themselves and turned it into a parody to include the defiant message "Make America Go Away.”

On the front of the cap are the words “Nu det NUUK,” a twist on Greenland’s capital, Nuuk, and it means “Now it’s enough."

It's a message that is clearly resonating as the hats are reportedly sold out.

In 2024, the first caps were made by Copenhagen vintage clothing store owner Jesper Rabe Tonnesen, but didn't explode in popularity until the Trump administration's recent escalating rhetoric, The Guardian reported.

“When a delegation from America went up to Greenland, we started to realise this probably wasn’t a joke – it’s not reality TV, it’s actually reality,” explained Tonnesen. “So I said, ‘OK, what can I do?’ Can I communicate in a funny way with a good message and unite the Danes to show that Danish people support the people of Greenland?”

Trump has made it clear that he is keen to seize Greenland as he believes it is a territory that is key for US security purposes due to its strategic location.

Since announcing his new tariffs on Denmark, Norway, Sweden, France, Germany, the UK, the Netherlands and Finland, European leaders have criticised Trump's latest actions.

British prime minister Sir Keir Starmer called the tariffs "completely wrong," while French president Emmanuel Macron said, "No intimidation nor threat will influence us."

