Costumes from Hollywood adaptation to feature in Macbeth exhibition

Costumes worn by Hollywood stars Michael Fassbender and Marion Cotillard in a big screen adaptation of the classic William Shakespeare play Macbeth are set to go on public display for the first time in Scotland.

Outfits worn by the actors in their respective roles as Macbeth and Lady Macbeth in the 2015 adaptation directed by Justin Kurzel will feature in an exhibition celebrating the bard’s Scottish Play at Perth Museum.

The costumes, by Oscar-winning designer Jacqueline Durran, will be shown alongside a First Folio of Shakespeare’s plays from the National Library of Scotland and a sword dating from the 11th century – the same century the majority of the events of Macbeth are set in.

The crown worn by Michael Fassbender is one of several items on show in the exhibition (Jane Barlow/PA) PA Wire/PA Images - Jane Barlow

Other items on show include the historic Clach na Bratach stone from Clan Donnachaidh, the descendants of the real King Duncan I who was killed in a battle against Macbeth in 1040, and Charlotte Rose’s painting Dagger Of The Mind which explores mortality in the Shakespeare play and the tobacco industry.

Curators say the objects will provide a new and potent perspective to the Stone of Destiny, which is already on permanent display at Perth Museum and upon which the real Macbeth is believed to have been crowned.

David McLeod puts the finishing touches to an installation featured in the exhibition (Jane Barlow/PA) PA Wire/PA Images - Jane Barlow

Ashleigh Hibbins, head of audiences and engagement at Culture Perth and Kinross, said: “We cannot wait to surprise and captivate visitors with this unique opportunity to dive into Macbeth the man, the play, and its cultural impact across the centuries.

“From Hollywood films to Broadway and West End shows, to classrooms around the world, Macbeth continues to resonate with us across the centuries.

“Perthshire is the location for many iconic scenes in the play, so what better place than Perth Museum to explore this legendary Scottish figure?”