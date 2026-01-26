There's little Schiaparelli can do to surprise us. Whether it's Kylie Jenner donning a life-sized lion's head on her torso, or Bella Hadid wearing her lungs outside her body, Daniel Roseberry's era has made Fashion Week exciting again.

But, he may have just outdone himself once more, because Schiaparelli just brought the stolen Louvre heist jewels to Paris Couture Week. Kind-of.

Roseberry is known for his extravagant creations, and recreated the priceless jewellery stolen from the iconic museum last October as part of his latest collection - with Teyana Taylor seen wearing an iteration of the Empress Eugénie Pearl Tiara, which the designer supersized.

Another piece was Empress' bodice front knot, which was originally the centerpiece of a belt composed of over 4,000 diamond stones and presented at the 1855 World's Fair. Roseberry wanted it to command even more attention, making it "more three dimensional."

“I was going home for a walk from the office, it was right after the jewels had been stolen from the Louvre,” Daniel, 41, told Vanity Fair in an interview. “And I was like, wouldn’t it be nice to reimagine the Louvre jewels that were stolen?”

The nine pieces of jewellery taken on 19 October 2025 were thought to be worth over $100 million and have never been recovered, despite the arrest of four people.

Once more, the tongue-in-cheek recreation has sent the brand viral.

"Daniel is always a genius", one person praised, while another gushed: "I love him, he's f****** brilliant".

A third dubbed the designer "iconic".

What could possibly come next?

