Red Dead Redemption 2 next-gen port happening but not any time soon, claims insider

A Red Dead Redemption 2 next-gen port has been given a bittersweet update from a renowned insider, who claims it's happening but not to expect it releasing any time soon.

Rumours of Rockstar Games releasing native PS5 and Xbox Series X/S versions, along with a Nintendo Switch 2 release, have been circling for a while. It's expected if it happens, the next-gen release would see the game run up to 4K and 60fps (frames per second).

Responding to someone posting on X / Twitter they are "losing faith" in a next-gen update, Reece 'Kiwi Talkz' Reilly said: "I can tell you 100 per cent I know eight devs that worked on RDR2 next-gen.

"It is a thing but Rockstar do whatever they want to do regarding release dates, maybe GTA 6 dev timelines changed the release schedule for everything, who knows, all I know is that I know devs have worked on it and it will come at some point."

But responding to a separate post from the same user, Reilly warns to not expect a RDR2 next-gen port any time soon.

"If I had to guess based on the limited info I know, I think they originally planned to release it earlier but because timelines changed with GTA 6 it massively delayed it," he said.

"I personally don't think you'll see it now till late 2027 primarily because releasing RDR2 now would cut the wind out of RDR1's sales (which hasn't been out too long) and GTA 6 coming out late this year, they want GTA 6 dominating everything at least for a year before even entertaining the idea of RDR2 next gen."

Rockstar Games has not confirmed there will be a next-gen port for RDR2 and its existence remains speculation at this time.

