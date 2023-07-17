Count Binface has criticised Boris Johnson and expressed his “hate” for the former prime minster’s resignation honours list, calling it a “complete travesty” as he makes a bid for election success in Uxbridge and South Ruislip.

Comedian Jon Harvey will stand as Count Binface and plans to repeal Mr Johnson’s nominations if he is elected as MP for Uxbridge and South Ruislip in the upcoming by-election.

“I hate it. It stinks. It’s a complete travesty and that utter disgrace of a former prime minister should not have been allowed to recommend a single human to the (equally disgraceful) House of Lords,” the independent candidate told the PA news agency.

“If I am elected to Parliament, I will seek a private member’s bill to repeal every single one of Bojo’s appointments, and for the icing on the cake I will also abolish the Lords. All of them.”

Count Binface ran against Mr Johnson in the 2019 general election, but hopes this year he will exceed the 69 votes he received last time, and said gaining a majority would be “justice”.

Boris Johnson (Leon Neal/PA) PA Wire/PA Images - Leon Neal

The independent candidate also stood for mayor of London in 2021, when he pledged to rename London Bridge as Phoebe Waller Bridge and earned 24,775 first choice votes.

Count Binface believes that voting for him in the by-election will give people a chance to “show Parliament what you really think of them”.

“There’s going to be a general election in the next year or so anyway, so this by-election is a free hit,” he said.

Count Binface said it is “time to take out the trash” on politicians who have “made a mockery” of politics as he hopes to take Mr Johnson’s seat and plans to rename election day, July 20, as Bindependence Day if he is elected.

Count Binface has been critical of Mr Johnson (Count Binface/PA) PA Media - Count Binface

He also criticised the current Government, calling Prime Minster Rishi Sunak “utterly pathetic”, while he dubbed Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer only “slightly less pathetic”.

Mr Harvey’s character remains much the same as it was four years ago, running on a manifesto of bringing back Ceefax and “moving the hand dryer in the Crown and Treaty pub in Uxbridge to a more sensible position”.

Count Binface urged voters to put their faith in him and said: “People of Uxbridge and South Ruislip, make your vote Count!”