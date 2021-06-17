Couple arrested after grossed-out parents spot them having sex in park

A couple have been arrested after horrified parents spotted them naked and apparently having sex in a park.

The pair were caught enjoying the recent hot weather a bit too much in a park in Manchester, witnesses say, and they didn’t seem to notice or care who saw them.

Describing the ‘incident’, a woman who witnessed the pair while walking her dog wrote on Facebook: “Just when you think you’ve seen it all! Just walking the dog in Sunny Brow Park only to see a couple completely naked having sex! Only in Gorton!”

She later told the Manchester Evening News: “There were a group of women there who also witnessed it, when I spoke to them they said I had missed the bit where he had her bent over!”

Gosh.

Meanwhile, a couple called the police after claiming they saw the couple continuing to have sex in an even more public area of the park near the children’s playground.

“I called police because they carried it on on the field in front of my child and a few others,” a witness told the publication. “It’s disgusting,” she added.

A spokesperson for GMP said: “Police were called at 2.05pm to a report of a man and woman engaging in sexual activity at Sunny Brow Park, Manchester.

“A man and woman in her 30s have been arrested on suspicion of outraging public decency”,

The couple remain in custody for questioning. Let’s just hope the rozzers put them in separate cells.