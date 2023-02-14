Cost of living crisis sees Londoner convert skip into tiny apartment

An artist in Bermondsey has managed to transform a skip into his new home, to make a statement about the insane inflation people are facing at the moment.

28-year-old Harrison Marshall says the price of renting in London has 'gone crazy', prompting him to spend £4,000 transforming the eight-yard skip, which he pays £50 a month for.

The skip has been insulated with a timber frame and a barrel roof, so it's easy to stand up and function in.

