A video has reportedly surfaced online of a couple having sex in public in Lisdoonvarna at the weekend during the village's famous matchmaking festival.

In the clip, the man and woman are seen getting it on atop a windowsill in full public view by drunken onlookers who filmed and cheered them on.

The rural village in County Clare, Ireland is known for its annual month-long matchmaking festival which ends on September 30, where singletons are on their quest to find love.



Pubs, hotels, and restaurants in the village take part, with 40,000 people expected to attend the festival according to its website.

The Lisdoonvarna matchmaking statue located in the village Google Maps

There's guaranteed to be a good ol' sing-song and dance, and festival-goers can also meet the third-generation Irish matchmaker Willie Daly at the fittingly named Matchmaker Bar.

While the matchmaking festival is about finding love, no doubt sex in public is where organisers draw the line as police are looking into the incident.

In a statement to JOE, An Garda Síochána said the following:

"Gardaí are aware of a video circulating on social media of an alleged incident in Lisdoonvarna, Co. Clare between Saturday 10 and Sunday 11 September 2022.

"Gardaí are conducting enquiries into the matter."

