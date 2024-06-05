Dad punches comedian on stage over ‘sexualised’ joke about his baby son

Footage of a dad punching a comedian mid-set after he allegedly made a "sexualised" joke about his three-month-old son has gone viral.

Spanish comedian Jaime Caravaca was performing a stand-up comedy show in Madrid on Monday evening (3 June), when a man unexpectedly gets on stage.

Dad, Alberto Pugilato punched Caravaca in the head while shouting in Spanish: "This is for the paedophile comment he made about my son!"

"Will you repeat now what you said about my son?" Pugilato continued while calling the comedian a "piece of s***."

"Say it! Say it again to my face," he enraged. "Here now. Say it to my face!"

Pugilato then turns to the security and the crowd and apologises and asks for their forgiveness, adding: "I'm just a dad that defends his kids. He made sexualising comments about my three-month-old."

The dad hit Caravaca once more before leaving the stage.

It comes after Pugilato, a right-wing activist and musician, shared a photo of him and his son on X/Twitter with the tweet: "Pride and joy."

In response, the comedian reportedly wrote: "Nothing and no one can prevent the possibility that he is gay and when he grows up he gets tired of sucking black c***," according to a since-deleted tweet circulating online.

The dad hit back: "I assure you that you are going to apologise for what you said about my 3-month-old son and you will discover that real life is not Twitter."

Comedian Caravaca later addressed the attack, writing: "What was intended to be a joke was ultimately an unfortunate and not at all appropriate comment on my part. My apologies to anyone who feels affected."

He continued: "Let’s put violence aside, and leave a good world for people to grow free."

Pugilato accepted the apology, responding: "I accept your apology, Jaime. I defend freedom of expression in the same way that I defend the right to respond.

"I do not wish you any harm and I hope this helps others understand that children are sacred. All the best."

