Dad-to-be sparks debate for complaining about stomach ache during wife's labour

A viral TikTok clip has divided the internet after a dad-to-be shared his experience of getting stomach ache while his wife was in labour.

The clip was shared by Tiffany (@tiffypics) and has racked up a staggering 6.8 million views along with thousands more divisive comments.

The footage shows the dad getting a "bad tummy ache" when his wife's waters broke, forcing them to delay the hospital visit until "his insides decided to calm down."

Tiffany, in active labour, reassures that he's "doing great" and encourages him to breathe through the pain. Towards the end of the clip, Tiffany's husband is seen lying on the floor to alleviate the cramps while wearing eye patches to relax him.

The couple later discovered it was a result of nerves.





@tiffypics Anyone else’s husband had nerves? 😂😬 my water just broke and Lawson had immediate stomach pains! #funny #pregancytiktok #husbandsoftiktok #husbandandwifecomedy #marriedlife #newborn #birthstory #laughter #fyp





The TikTok was immediately flooded with comments, with viewers divided by his reaction.

Some jumped to his defence, highlighting that labour can be an overwhelming experience.

"He's probably just feeling helpless and overwhelmed," one person wrote. "It’s a lot for anyone to handle, even if it’s not physically painful."

Many more didn't see the humour in the clip, with one writing: "She’s literally in labour, and he’s complaining about a stomach ache?"

Another chimed in: "This is why we need more conversations about what men need to understand before entering the delivery room."

Meanwhile, others found it hilarious, with one joking: "Some even took a more humorous approach, with one viewer quipping, "I hope his stomach ache was worth it because that baby’s got a whole new set of pains to deal with now!"

