Niagara Falls lit up in support for Damar Hamlin

Following the Buffalo Bills Damar Hamlin, 24, collapsing on the field after experiencing cardiac arrest, the Niagara Falls Illumination Board is gearing up to light up the falls in blue to support.

SportsGrid shared a tweet noting that the board is lighting both the American Falls and Canadian Horseshoe Falls in the Buffalo Bills blue colour from 9 pm to 9.15pm EST to share their support of Hamlin, "the Buffalo Bills, and the City of Buffalo."

People immediately took to the comment section of the post to praise the moment.

One person on Twitter wrote: "This is a great gesture for you, Damar. Please, God, bring him through this."

"This is lovely. Get better #3," another added, while a third wrote: "As a huge fan of Niagara Falls, I love this."

A fourth added: "What a beautiful show of support. Hoping he will be alright."

Someone else addressed the Bills fanbase as one of a kind and wrote: "No fan base on Earth is like the #Bills fanbase. Incredible. #BillsMafia."

On Monday night (2 January), the Cincinnati Bengals and Buffalo Bills NFL game was suspended in the first quarter after Hamlin got hit in the chest during a tackle.

He stood up to continue playing the game, but soon after, he fell to the ground.

The medical team swiftly came to Hamlin's aid, discovering his heart had stopped beating.

They performed CPR, defibrillation, and oxygen and gave him an IV for 10 minutes until he had his heartbeat restored.

Both the Bills and Bengals players were horrified at what happened to Hamlin on the field.

When he was taken to the hospital, the Bengals' players offered well wishes and support to Bill's players.

Elsewhere, outside of the University of Cincinnati Medical Center, fans from both teams stood outside in a circle to pray for Hamlin and his family during this time.

The NFL said the game between the Bills and the Bengals will not continue this week.

