A prankster snuck into the Paris Olympics closing ceremony dressed as a member of Team GB and snapped a picture with the French president.

The Paris 2024 Olympics may be over, but they gave us some iconic moments, from the bizarre and rain-soaked opening ceremony to the first and last break-dancing competition of the games.

British prankster Daniel Jarvis, aka Jarvo, decided he wanted to get in on some of the Olympic action at the closing ceremony and posed as a member of Team GB to get into the stadium.

In a clip that’s been shared on his social media, Jarvis could be seen wearing the same Ben Sherman Hawaiian-style shirt that the rest of the team wore.

The navy garment featured the floral emblems of every nation across Great Britain, including a daffodil to represent Wales and a thistle for Scotland.

He captioned the video: “Yes I blagged my way into the Olympics closing ceremony, dressed as a @TeamGB athlete!”

The clip showed Jarvis filming himself inside the Stade de France among athletes and officials from all the nations that competed. He appeared to be standing on the stage before someone shouted for him to get off.

Jarvis also shared a selfie he had managed to snap with French President Emmanuel Macron.

It isn't the first prank Jarvis has been involved with, as he claimed responsibility for the moment sex noises played during a Match of the Daybroadcast.

Responding to the Olympics clip on X/Twitter, some genuine Olympians commented that they had a feeling Jarvis was not actually with the GB team.

Gymnast Jake Jarman wrote: “Thought this guy looked out of place.”

His gymnastics teammate Joe Fraser also said: “OMDS I had a feeling.”

Another argued: “Guy’s a b**lend albeit a funny one. He highlights how bad security is for these events considering he gets in almost every time.”

