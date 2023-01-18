Prankster claims responsibility for interrupting Gary Lineker with porn noises

Match of the Day viewers didn’t have to wait long to find out who was to blame for the pornographic noises broadcast during last night’s show, after a prankster claimed responsibility.

YouTuber Daniel Jarvis came forward after the incident and posted a live stream of him calling a phone to trigger a ring-tone, with the device seemingly having been planted in the BBC studio before the broadcast.

The BBC has since apologised after the noises were heard during the FA Cup clash between Wolves and Liverpool.

Presenter Gary Lineker tried to laugh off the incident on air by saying: “Somebody’s sending something on someone’s phone, I think. I don’t know whether you heard it at home.”

He later revealed the moaning sounds were coming from a phone “taped to the back of the set” and said “as sabotage goes it was quite amusing.”

Jarvis posted a video of himself at Molineux Stadium before the game, writing: “Yes, it was me that pranked the BBC Match of the Day with the sex Phone :) The video coming soon!!!! @BMWJARVO best prankster ever!!!!”

He also posted a live stream on YouTube showing the moment he called the phone remotely, triggering the x-rated ringtone.

A BBC spokesperson later said on Twitter: “We apologise to any viewers offended during the live coverage of the football this evening. We are investigating how this happened.”

Lineker later spoke to Newsnight about his experiences in the studio, saying: “Tonight, if you’d told me I’d be on Newsnight talking about a porn scandal I’d have been terrified.”

“It was so loud I couldn’t hear anything that Danny Murphy, Paul Ince or even Alan Shearer… I could hardly hear what they said when the thing was going off," he added.

“I have to say, I think it’s funny. The BBC have issued some sort of apology, I know not why... As pranks go, it was a good one. Credit to them, it was funny I thought.”

Jarvis, who uses the nickname Jarvo, was handed a suspended sentence last October after being convicted of aggravated trespass over an incident where he collided with England cricketer Jonny Bairstow after invading the Oval pitch in south London during a Test.

He was given an eight-week prison sentence suspended for two years, and was also banned from attending any venue where a sporting fixture is being held in England and Wales for two years, from travelling abroad for 12 months and made subject to a rehabilitation activity requirement.

Indy100 has reached out to Dan Jarvis for comment.

