David Beckham to receive knighthood at Windsor Castle

Former England captain Sir David Beckham will be among those accepting honours on Tuesday as he receives a knighthood at Windsor Castle.

The football star, 50, is being honoured for his services to sport and charity.

Earlier this year, Sir David said he was “immensely proud” of being recognised in the King’s Birthday Honours.

Sir David made his Premier League debut for Manchester United

The sports star from north-east London made his Premier League debut for Manchester United in 1995 and was part of the team that earned a dramatic Champions League final victory in 1999 when they beat Bayern Munich with two late goals.

In total, he scored 85 goals and collected honours including six Premier League titles and two FA Cups as a footballer, before retiring from the sport in 2013.

Alongside his football career, he has supported a number of charity causes, including serving as a goodwill ambassador for humanitarian aid organisation Unicef since 2005.

Last year, Sir David, who has described himself as a “huge royalist”, was named an ambassador for the King’s Foundation, an educational charity established by the King in 1990.

He is also known for his stylish clothing choices, and in 1998 was named most stylish man of the year by GQ magazine and he has modelled for the likes of H&M, Armani and Boss.

Sir David married his wife Victoria in 1999 and the couple share four children together – Brooklyn, Romeo, Cruz and Harper.

Sir Kazuo is known for 2005's Never Let Me Go and 1989's The Remains Of The Day

Also among the personalities to be honoured on Tuesday are Nobel Prize-winning novelist Sir Kazuo Ishiguro and West End performer Dame Elaine Paige.

Sir Kazuo was made a Companion of Honour for services to literature.

The Order of the Companions of Honour was founded in 1917 by George V and is limited to 65 members at any one time. Appointments go to those who have made a long-standing contribution to arts, science, medicine or government.

The Japanese-born author, 70, who moved to the UK as a child, is known for 2005’s Never Let Me Go and 1989’s The Remains Of The Day, for which he won the Man Booker Prize.

The Remains Of The Day was his third novel and was adapted into a film starring Sir Anthony Hopkins and Dame Emma Thompson, which earned them both Academy Award nominations, and the 1993 adaptation a total of eight Oscar nods.

Sir Kazuo is also a film writer and wrote the Oscar-nominated screenplay for the 2022 film Living, about a civil servant, played by Bill Nighy, who embraces life after he finds out he is dying.

Dame Elaine has had starring roles in Evita, Cats, Chess, Piaf, and Sunset Boulevard

Dame Elaine, given a damehood for services to music and charity, was born Elaine Bickerstaff in north London 1948 and became an overnight star with her portrayal of Eva Peron in Lord Andrew Lloyd Webber’s hit musical Evita.

After the show debuted in 1978, the 77-year-old, who had been nominated alongside her co-star David Essex, won the Olivier Award for performance of the year in a musical.

She has had starring roles in Cats, Chess, Piaf, and Sunset Boulevard – and has more recently starred in pantomimes at The London Palladium.

Across her career, she has recorded more than 20 solo albums and has had one chart-topping single with I Know Him So Well featuring Barbara Dickson.

She has also won a number of accolades including the Gold Badge of Merit from the British Academy of Songwriters, Composers and Authors (BASCA) in 1993.

Outside of her work, she has supported a number of charities including The Children’s Trust, the Royal Voluntary Service and Dan Maskell Tennis Trust, which she has been president of since 2010.