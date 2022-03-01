Ahead of President Joe Biden’s State of the Union address tonight, right-wingers planned a protest in Washington, D.C.

The “Stage of Freedom” event with the National Park Service was organized by Pro MMA fighter and Maryland gubernatorial candidate Kyle Sefcik, per the Daily Beast.

Although Sefcik initially seemed to believe that the rally would host upwards of 1,000 individuals, Daily Beast reporter Zachary Petrizzo tweeted live updates from the event—which saw a stunning 10 people in attendance.

"I'm out in DC today serving as the Daily Beast’s trucker protest correspondent. Plenty of hype, but as of now I'm not seeing much! There's a protest slated for around high noon, but last night the organizer’s permit backtracked on his prediction for a massive turnout," Petrizzo began his Twitter thread.

"The trucker protest by the Washington Monument is off to a slow and cold start. As of now, only 10 folks with the 'Stage of Freedom' event are here. More press and police than rally-goers," he continued.

He then shared a video of a visibly upset Sefcik as he yelled about the low turnout.

"Rally organizer and MMA fighter Kyle Sefcik isn't pleased with truckers over not showing up and 'being about it' today," the journalist wrote.

Sign up to our new free Indy100 weekly newsletter

The rally organizer then began to shout per Petrizzo, “Where are the trucks!? Where are the trucks!?”

"Rally organizer Kyle Sefcik claims he 'lost money' setting up today's event," the thread continued.

So much for a big turnout.

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.