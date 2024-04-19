Autopsy revealed after niece 'wheels dead man' into bank to sign loan

An autopsy report has been revealed after a woman allegedly wheeled a dead man into a bank so he could 'sign' a loan for her.

A horrifying video has gone viral of a seemingly deceased man being wheeled into a bank in Brazil by a woman.

Staff became suspicious and began filming Erika de Souza Vieira Nunes, 42, who assured them there was nothing wrong with her uncle.

The woman seems to hold a pen between his fingers and tried to sign off on a loan understood to be for 17,000 reais, around £2,600.

The video also appears to show her holding his head to keep it upright.

Bank staff soon called paramedics who confirmed Paulo Braga, 68, had died hours beforehand.

Nunes was arrested at the scene reportedly telling officers she was his niece and carer.

Screenshots from the video posted of a woman allegedly wheeling a dead man into a bank to sign a loan for her @realengotv, X / Twitter

Brazilian news outlet Metropoles is understood to have obtained a copy of the autopsy which showed his death was caused by ‘bronchoaspiration and heart failure’.

The report said: "Such data corroborates the necroscopic finding of malnutrition and bronchoaspiration.

"The previous heart disease found also contributed to the death event."

The coroner's office is now awaiting results of an additional test to find out if the man was poisoned.

Fabio Luiz Souza, investigating officer in the case, told breakfast news programme Bob Dia Rio on April 17: "She knew he was dead... He had been dead for at least two hours.

"I have never come across a story like this in 22 years. Anyone who sees that can see the person was dead."

Speaking to reporters, the lawyer representing her, Ana Carla de Souza Correa, is reported to have said: "The facts did not occur as has been narrated. Paulo was alive when he arrived at the bank.

“We believe in Erika's innocence."

