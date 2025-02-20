Passengers onboard the Delta Air Lines flight that flipped upside on the runway in Toronto have each been offered a large amount of money from the airline.

On Monday (17 February), shocking footage emerged showing the aftermath of what happened when a plane, that had travelled from Minneapolis to Toronto, ended up on its back on the runway with 80 people left dangling inside.

Thankfully, all 80 people onboard (76 passengers and four crew) survived the incident and were evacuated from the plane. 18 people sustained varying degrees of injuries.

Delta Air Lines has since confirmed that it is offering each passenger a “no strings attached” lump sum of $30,000 (£23,800) that does not affect their rights.

Investigators are currently working to uncover the cause of the crash after the plane appeared to crash, skid and rollover.

Pete Koukov, a passenger onboard whose footage of the evacuation went viral, told NBC News : “The wheels touched down... I was in the window seat on the lookers left side, and then all of a sudden, I just remember being fully sideways.

“I was looking down and just seeing like sparks and flames and whatever was grinding against the ground.

“It happened pretty dang quick and we were just upside down, hanging from our seat belts.”

In a statement on Monday, Delta CEO, Ed Bastian, said: “The hearts of the entire global Delta family are with those affected by today’s incident at Toronto-Pearson International Airport.

“I want to express my thanks to the many Delta and Endeavor team members and the first responders on site. We are working to confirm the details and will share the most current information as soon as it becomes available. In the meantime, please take care and stay safe.”

The crash comes a matter of weeks after a plane crash in Washington D.C. which occurred after a US military airport and a commercial jet collided in mid-air.

