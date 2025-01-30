Donald Trump sparks backlash with Washington plane crash post on Truth Social

Donald Trump has sparked a backlash on social media for comments he made on his Truth Social platform about the Washington DC plane crash.

On Wednesday (January 29) evening, at 8.47pm local time, an American Airlines jet collided mid-air with an Army Black Hawk helicopter before both aircraft crashed down into the Potomac River below.

A total of 67 people who were on board across both aircrafts are feared to be dead, according to Kansas Senator Roger Marshall, and CBS News reports at least 18 bodies have been recovered from the water at the time of writing.

And the President of the United States took to Truth Social to say it "looks like it should have been prevented".

Trump said: "The airplane was on a perfect and routine line of approach to the airport. The helicopter was going straight at the airplane for an extended period of time.

"It is a CLEAR NIGHT, the lights on the plane were blazing, why didn't the helicopter go up or down, or turn. Why didn't the control tower tell the helicopter what to do instead of asking if they saw the plane.

"This is a bad situation that looks like it should have been prevented. NOT GOOD!!!"





The post seemingly comes after Trump said in a statement he had been "fully briefed" about the incident.

And Trump's comments have been slammed on social media.



The Republicans Against Trump account posted: "Are you a pundit or the President of the United States? Talk to your Transportation Secretary and other relevant authorities."

Podcaster Keith Olbermann said: "Somebody tell this international embarrassment, this psychotic ghoul Trump, to SHUT THE F*** UP FOR JUST 12 HOURS."

After hearing Trump's comments read out on a news bulletin, one said: "Bro isn't fit for office."

"Is Trump trying to blame anyone but himself and his incompetent administration?" another questioned.

One said: "It should have been prevented if he didn't undermine aviation safety."



One commented: "It could have been written by a nine-year-old."

And another compared Canadian Prime Minister's Justin Trudeau's comments to Trump's "crap".

Tributes have been pouring in to the victims of the plane crash.

Elsewhere, Trump has been in the headlines for a number of reasons since he was inaugurated as the 47th President of the United States on January 20, and he has already failed to honour one of his major election promises.

How to join the indy100's free WhatsApp channel



Sign up to our free indy100 weekly newsletter

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.