Delta Air Lines crash passenger posts chilling upside-down footage from inside plane

A Delta Airlines crash passenger in Toronto has shared haunting footage of herself trapped upside down inside the plane.

The incident occurred on Monday around 2:15 pm, when the flight from Minneapolis to Toronto landed on its back. Dramatic footage captured the scene, showing smoke billowing from the aircraft as passengers escaped.

Thankfully, all 80 passengers and crew members managed to evacuate safely, though 18 people sustained injuries.

Ashley Zook, one of the people on board, posted gripping footage on Snapchat, including a clip showing her strapped in her seat, upside down.

In one of the clips, she can be heard saying, "I was just in a plane crash. Oh my god."

In a statement, Delta CEO Ed Bastian said: "The hearts of the entire global Delta family are with those affected by today’s incident at Toronto-Pearson International Airport.

"I want to express my thanks to the many Delta and Endeavor team members and the first responders on site. We are working to confirm the details and will share the most current information as soon as it becomes available. In the meantime, please take care and stay safe."

Deborah Flint of the Greater Toronto Airports Authority added: "We are very grateful there was no loss of life and relatively minor injuries."

An investigation led by the Transportation Safety Board of Canada is currently being carried out.

"The NTSB is leading a team of U.S. investigators to assist the Transportation Safety Board of Canada with their investigation of today’s accident of a Delta Air Lines Bombardier CRJ900 at Toronto Pearson International Airport," the US Federal Aviation Administration said.

Shocking footage also showed Delta Air Lines plane passengers being evacuated from the upside-down plane after crashing on the runway - watch it here.

How to join the indy100's free WhatsApp channel

Sign up for our free Indy100 weekly newsletter

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.