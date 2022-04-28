Johnny Depp's defamation trial against his ex-wife Amber Heard has been followed by many on social media, with many decidedly choosing a side that they are on—Depp's or Heard's.

Fans of Depp have gone above and beyond, with one in particular even bringing emotional support alpacas to court in an effort to cheer up the actor.

As more information is revealed about Heard and Depp's relationship, fans are now calling for Heard to be removed from the upcoming Aquaman 2 movie.

A petition asking for Heard to be removed from the superhero movie has reached more than two million signatures amid the trial against her.

The Change.org petition started back in December 2019, months after Depp first sued his ex-wife, but the campaign has seen renewed support from many as further details about the couple’s marriage emerge.

"I have to share this. I think it’s atrocious what’s happening…." wrote McKenzie Westmore on Twitter.

On the website, the petition reads: “As Amber Heard is a known and proven domestic abuser, Warner Brothers and DC Entertainment should and must remove Heard from their Aquaman 2 film project. They must not ignore the suffering of Heard's victims, and must not glamorize a domestic abuser. "

The blurb also references incidents where Heard allegedly punched Depp twice in the face and another instance where Depp testified Heard severed his finger while in Australia.

It continues, "Men are victims of domestic abuse, just like women. This must be recognised, and action must be taken to prevent a known abuser from being celebrated within the entertainment industry."



“Do the right thing. Remove Amber Heard from Aquaman 2," it concludes.

While leaving court on Tuesday this week, Heard faced a crowd of angry Depp fans who furiously booed her.

On day nine of the defamation trial the jury heard testimony from a clinical psychologist, and the defense conducted a cross-examination of the psychologist.

Heard and her team has been heavily scrutinized by the public, especially on social media. As the trial continues to unfold, it is clear that more people are taking issue with Heard.

