A US House of Delegates candidate who has been 'outed' for performing sex acts online has refused to stand down from the race.

Susanna Gibson is a Democratic candidate in the race to become the representative of a highly competitive Virginia seat and has refused to stand down despite adult videos of her and her husband being shared online.

In the videos, Gibson can be seen performing sex acts with her husband and asking for monetary “tips” in exchange for requests for specific sex acts.

The 40-year-old is a nurse practitioner and running to become the representative of a suburban seat in Richmond.

Gibson has pushed back on calls for her to quit the race and described the leaking of the videos as an “illegal invasion of my privacy designed to humiliate me and my family”.

In a statement in the Washington Post, Gibson said: “It won't intimidate me and it won't silence me.”

She continued: “My political opponents and their Republican allies have proven they're willing to commit a sex crime to attack me and my family because there's no line they won't cross to silence women when they speak up.”

In videos seen by the Daily Mail, Gibson told viewers that she and her husband have an open relationship and that she enjoys sex.

She reportedly said: “I've had three in a day actually. Don't tell my husband he was the third. I'm married and I think the person I'm married to is amazing.

“But I love sex. I always have I always will. I don't think that when you are in love with someone it means that you don't want to f**k other people.”

