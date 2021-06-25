Derek Chauvin sentenced to 22 and a half years – here’s how people reacted

Derek Chauvin, the former Minneapolis police officer who was convicted for the murder of George Floyd, has been sentenced to 22 and a half years despite the Floyd family suggesting the maximum sentence of 40.

In May 2020, Chauvin knelt on Floyd’s neck for a record nine minutes and 29 seconds as Floyd desperately, and continually, communicated his not being able to breathe. Laying facedown on the asphalt outside a convenience store with hands cuffed behind his back, Floyd was unable to move, ultimately losing consciousness and passing away.

Authorities were initially called to the store when Floyd allegedly used a fake $20 bill to pay for cigarettes.

The murder, which was harrowingly captured on video, provoked nation-wide protests regarding the racial injustices that occur within the United States, calling attention to the unjust loss of Black lives to unreasonably violent law enforcement.

Chauvin was found guilty of second-degree murder, third-degree murder, and a second-degree manslaughter charge in April in the emotional trial that the world followed closely. This case also prompted a call to action to police officers using excessive force, including how to legally protect police officers should someone die in their custody.

Mere hours before the sentencing, Chauvin’s request for a new trial was denied by the judge. Per New York Post, Chauvin’s attorney filed the motion in an attempt to delay sentencing, also appealing for a “hearing over potential jury misconduct.” Minnesota Judge Peter Cahill denied both.

The state of Minnesota had asked for Chauvin to face 30 years, while his lawyer requested probation and time served.

On June 25, several family members delivered moving impact statements prior to the sentencing. “My family and I have been given a life sentence. We will never be able to get George back,” said Floyd’s brother, Philonise Floyd.

Following statements from George Floyd’s family, Prosecutor Matthew Frank made a statement. “This is not the typical second-degree murder. This is egregious,” he asserted, requesting Cahill sentence Chauvin to 30 years. Chauvin’s mother then spoke for the first time, claiming her son is a “good man.”

Chauvin’s defense lawyer, Eric J. Nelson, then took to the podium to share some thoughts of which Twitter users were not especially fond.

Following a 15 minute recess to review the statements, Judge Cahill took to the podium to share his decision, the explanation of which would be delivered in writing.

Ultimately, Mr. Chauvin was sentenced to 270 months— 22 and a half years—granting credit for 199 days already served. Here’s how the internet has reacted so far.

The Floyd family specifically called for Chauvin to receive the maximum sentence of 40 years, yet he faces just over half of that.

We will continue to update this post as the story unfolds.