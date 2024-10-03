Comedian witnessed 'live sex' taking place at a Diddy 'freak off' party

A comedian has claimed they saw people engaging in “live sex” at one of Diddy’s infamous “freak off” parties.

Sean “ Diddy ” Combs was arrested last month on charges of sex trafficking and racketeering, which the rapper has pleaded not guilty to. Since these allegations surfaced, 120 people have come forward accusing him of sexual assault .

Amid his arrest, Diddy’s “freak off” parties have been widely referenced as prosecutors claimed Diddy would hire sex workers and dish out drugs to guests to keep them “obedient”.

Comedian Jeff Wittek has claimed what it was like attending one of Diddy’s parties when he was 20-years-old at a Miami mansion.

“I had a realisation that I had been to a Diddy party,” Wittek said on an episode of the Jeff FM podcast. “I’m not even kidding. I actually went to a Diddy lingerie sex party – freak off party – in Miami at a mansion.

“It was like eight stories high and it just kept going up and the higher you went, the weirder s**t was going on.”

Jeff Wittek (left) claims he saw 'live sex happen' at a Diddy party / Jeff FM, YouTube & Dia Dipasupil, Getty Images

Wittek said he had been invited through his former girlfriend, who Diddy met when she starred in one of his music videos.

The comedian said he was completely unprepared for how wild the party was going to be and wore a polo t-shirt because he was dressing to go to a “normal party”.

He continued, adding: “I saw live sex happen that night and that’s the first time I saw that happen ever in my life.

“Did I partake, no? But I got f***ing drunk there and, y’know, it’s just crazy. Like, I was literally there.”

Diddy denies all of the allegations against him.

