Diogo Jota dies aged 28: Fabrizio Romano leads tributes to brother André Silva

Portuguese footballer André Silva has died in a car crash in Spain alongside his brother, Liverpool player Diogo Jota.

26-year-old Silva passed away in the early hours of Thursday (3 July) morning when the vehicle he was travelling in came off the road and caught on fire.

The incident occurred at 12.40 am on the Rias Bajas Highway (A-52) near Palacios de Sanabria.

Who was André Silva?

Silva was the younger brother of Liverpool star and father-of-three Jota, who also died in the accident less than two weeks after marrying his long-term partner at the end of June.

Like Jota, Silva was a professional footballer. He played for the Portuguese side Penafiel, who are in the second division.

Silva joined the team in July 2023 and played primarily as an attacking midfielder. Last season he made 32 appearances for the club, scored two goals and had five assists, according to Transfermarkt .

Across social media, tributes have flooded in for the brothers.

Sports journalist Fabrizio Romano, wrote: “Diogo Jota’s brother André Silva, 25-year-old Penafiel player in Portuguese 2nd League, has also passed away following the accident.

“Rest in peace, André.”

On Instagram, fellow Portuguese footballer Cristiano Ronald paid tribute, writing [translated from Portuguese]: “Doesn't make any sense. Just now we were together in the National Team, just now you were married.

“To your family, to your wife and children, I send my condolences and wish them all the strength in the world. I know you will always be with them. R.I.P. Diogo and Andre. We will all miss you.”

His club, FC Penafiel shared a statement on Instagram [translated from Portuguese]: “Penafiel Football Club expresses its deepest sorrow over the tragic passing of Andre Silva and his brother Diogo Jota, victims of a car accident that occurred in the last few hours.

“The loss of two lives so young and connected to the world of football fills us with sorrow and dismay. At this very difficult moment, Penafiel Football Club sends its most sincere condolences to the family, friends and all those who shared with André and Diogo moments of life and passion for the sport.

“The club will decree official mourning and pay tribute to upcoming sporting commitments. May you rest in peace.”

Another person wrote: “Rest in peace, Diogo Jota and André Silva. Life is unpredictable, in the blink of an eye, everything can change or be lost. This is beyond devastating, and words can’t capture how tragic it is. That’s why we should never take anything in life for granted.”

“André Silva, brother of Diogo Jota, also sadly lost his life. Heartbreaking news this morning. I can’t fathom what his family are going through right now.

“Rest in peace, André Silva,” someone else said.

Tennis legend Rafael Nadal shared [translated from Spanish]: “What terribly sad and painful news.

“All my love, affection, and support to his wife, his children, his family, and his friends in such a difficult moment.

“Rest in Peace, Diogo Jota and André Silva.”

Footballer account, Versus, wrote: “Sending all our love and condolences to the family, friends and fans of Diogo Jota and his brother André Silva.

“The Liverpool and Portuguese international sadly passed alongside his younger brother and fellow professional whilst in Spain. Rest in perfect peace.”

Portuguese football club FC Porto, who Silva played for in the youth system, wrote [translated from Portuguese]: “FC Porto is in mourning.

“It is with shock and deep sorrow that we send our heartfelt condolences to the family and friends of Diogo Jota and his brother André Silva, who was also our athlete in the youth ranks.

“Rest in peace.”

Rising Stars, a football account on X/Twitter wrote: “André Silva, 25-year-old Penafiel player (Portuguese 2nd League) and brother of Diogo Jota, also passed away following the accident.

“Rest in peace, André.”

Rest in peace, André Silva and Diogo Jota.

Sign up for our free Indy100 weekly newsletter

How to join the indy100's free WhatsApp channel

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings