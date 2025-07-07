Sabrina Carpenter had this hilarious message to her younger self

Sabrina Carpenter had the funniest reaction when asked by CBS Mornings what she would say to her younger self, the little making YouTube videos.

The singer-songwriter replied, "Don't wear the fedora, when you think you look really cool," before saying she'd tell herself to keep going.

Carpenter joked about her previous fashion faux pas and explained that patience and perseverance has been the key to her success.

Her next album, 'Man's Best Friend' is due to be released on the 29th August.

