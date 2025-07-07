Sabrina Carpenter had this hilarious message to her younger self

Video
Sabrina Carpenter had the funniest reaction when asked by CBS Mornings what she would say to her younger self, the little making YouTube videos.
The singer-songwriter replied, "Don't wear the fedora, when you think you look really cool," before saying she'd tell herself to keep going.
Carpenter joked about her previous fashion faux pas and explained that patience and perseverance has been the key to her success.
Her next album, 'Man's Best Friend' is due to be released on the 29th August.
Why not read…
- Could Sabrina Carpenter be joining Mamma Mia 3?
- Sabrina Carpenter's new album cover has sparked feminist debate - here's why
Sign up for our free Indy100 weekly newsletter
How to join the indy100's free WhatsApp channel
Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings
Up next Celebrities