A former model has alleged that Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump once groped her after Jeffrey Epstein introduced the pair.

Stacey Williams claimed to have met Trump at a Christmas party in 1992 when she and Epstein had been dating for a few months.

"It became very clear then that he and Donald were really, really good friends and spent a lot of time together," Williams claimed.

Months later in 1993, Williams and Epstein stopped by Trump Tower to visit Trump while on a walk.

Williams alleged the former president pulled her toward him and groped her. She claimed Trump put his hands "all over my breasts" and her waist and buttocks.

She said the alleged incident made her freeze and feel "deeply confused," suggesting that the two men were smiling at each other.

"Jeffrey and I left and he didn’t look at me or speak to me and I felt this seething rage around me, and when we got down to the sidewalk, he looked at me and just berated me, and said: 'Why did you let him do that?'" she told The Guardian.

"He made me feel so disgusting and I remember being so utterly confused," she added.

She likened the alleged incident to being a part of a "twisted game".

"I felt shame and disgust and as we went our separate ways, I felt this sensation of revisiting it, while the hands were all over me. And I had this horrible pit in my stomach that it was somehow orchestrated. I felt like a piece of meat," she told the outlet.

Karoline Leavitt, the press secretary for Donald Trump’s campaign, provided a statement denying the allegations, which said in part: "These accusations, made by a former activist for Barack Obama and announced on a Harris campaign call two weeks before the election, are unequivocally false. It’s obvious this fake story was contrived by the Harris campaign."

Indy100 reached out to Donald Trump's representative for comment

