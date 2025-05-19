Trump shares bizarre AI video of himself playing piano and shredding a guitar solo

President Donald Trump has left people scratching their heads after sharing an AI-generated video of himself playing the piano to a classic hit.

The viral clip, originally resurfaced from TikTok, shows Trump seated at a piano draped in an American flag, performing Journey’s 'Don’t Stop Believin' to a roaring stadium crowd. In a bizarre turn of events, AI-Trump then launches into a guitar solo.

The US president reshared the clip to his Truth Social platform, before Elon Musk followed suit and posted it to X/Twitter where it's racked up a staggering 44 million views.

"This is so cringe," one person hit back, as another humoured: "Is he going on a worldwide tour after his term is over?"

A third spoke on behalf of most X users, in that it was something they could "never unsee".

Meanwhile, many more were putting in their hypothetical song requests, including Elton John's 'Rocket Man'.

This isn’t the first time Trump and his MAGA supporters have toyed with AI.

Following the death of Pope Francis, Trump loyalists circulated a controversial image depicting Trump as the new Pope. Critics were quick to condemn the post for its poor timing and perceived insensitivity.

On a separate occasion, the White House shared an AI image of Trump for Star Wars Day - but there was one big mistake.

