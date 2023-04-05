People are speculating on what the stains were on Trump's court outfit

Donald Trump is making news for all the wrong reasons.

The former president was arrested and arraigned at the New York City courthouse on 34 felony charges, including falsifying business records to allegedly pay hush money to adult-film star Stormy Daniels and former Playboy model Karen McDougal during his 2016 presidential campaign.

While people are focused on the legality of all this and what it means for his political career, other people couldn't help notice that his suit jacket that he wore to court yesterday looked pretty grubby.

A menswear writer noticed stains on the coat, said they were formed from makeup and offered some tips about how to remove them.

But not everyone agreed that the so-called stains came from cosmetics products.

One person, for instance, said it could be sweat.

The only person who knows whether the image shows makeup, sweat, or is just a trick of the light, wear and tear or anything else is Trump himself.

But we doubt he'll show up with any answers.

