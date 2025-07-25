Donald Trump and Elon Musk's bizarre bromance just took another unexpected turn

Donald Trump and Elon Musk's on-again, off-again bromance has seen everything from awkward praise, to public spats – and it hit another dramatic twist after their high-profile fallout in June, when Musk suddenly stepped down from his controversial post as head of the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE).

Musk has mainly taken aim at Trump over the ballooning national debt tied to his flagship policy bill, but he's also repeatedly needled the former president by invoking the Epstein files.

Earlier this week, reports surfaced that the Trump administration is exploring alternative contractors for the Golden Dome missile defense system — potentially sidelining Musk’s SpaceX.

Yet over on Truth Social, Trump struck a surprisingly supportive tone, insisting he wants Musk to succeed.

"Everyone is stating that I will destroy Elon’s companies by taking away some, if not all, of the large-scale subsidies he receives from the U.S. government. This is not so!" he wrote on his platform, adding that he wants Musk to "THRIVE like never before!"

Getty Images

Adding another twist to their rollercoaster relationship, Trump claimed earlier this month that Musk "may get more subsidy than any human being in history, by far," and suggested that without it, he "would probably have to close up shop and head back home to South Africa."

The remarks are widely viewed as a distraction tactic amid growing criticism over the administration’s handling of documents linked to the Justice Department’s Epstein probe.

With egos clashing and agendas shifting by the day, one thing’s clear: in the Trump-Musk saga, loyalty is fleeting, but spectacle is guaranteed.

