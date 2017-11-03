The Conversation (0)
Someone at Twitter clearly had enough of Donald Trump’s rants and decided to (briefly) end his social media reign.
A former Twitter customer support worker deactivated the US president’s choice of mouthpiece on his last day of work for 11 whole minutes - that's years in internet years.
Twitter quickly released a brief statement and said it was conducting an internal review.
The internet however, can’t get enough of the maverick who silenced the POTUS.
In fact, people are calling for the unnamed person to get a knighthood.
Please get the departing Twitter employee who deactivated Donald Trump’s account on their last day a medal, a knigh… https://t.co/sF2IS9umMN— elena (@elena) 1509695710
A Nobel Peace Prize. You know, for services to the world.
Just gonna say it, the employee at Twitter who shut off Trump's account for 11 mins could become a candidate for the Nobel Peace Prize.— David Jolly (@David Jolly) 1509671957
They are hailing the former employee a ‘hero’ of the people
I just found out about the Twitter employee, and while I don't throw the phrase "history's greatest hero" lightly,— a non-suspicious guy you aren't worried about 😏 (@a non-suspicious guy you aren't worried about 😏) 1509680298
This is 12-Labours-of-Hercules-levels of heroic. Seriously.
Others are saying the former employee should be rehired and receive a promotion.
You say “human error,” I say “due for a promotion" https://t.co/KHDFFUezsL— Pete Blackburn (@Pete Blackburn) 1509667780
The Internet is forever in their debt for blessing it with 11 Trump-free minutes on Twitter.
to the @Twitter employee who deactivated @realDonaldTrump 's twitter account on his last day of work at Twitter...c… https://t.co/i6UKUZFq2w— WEDA🍀 (@WEDA🍀) 1509679432
'Make America Great Again' took on a whole new meaning
There was a rare outpouring of positivity on the Internet
I survived the Trump twitter outage November 2, 2017 6:58PM to 7:04PM #neverforget— Judd Legum (@Judd Legum) 1509663934
We'll just leave this here...
